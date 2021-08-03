Firefighters extinguish cooker fire in Nelson
Crews spent 30 minutes at a ground-floor flat in Nelson tackling a cooker fire.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 9:32 am
Updated
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 9:34 am
They were called out to Netherfield Gardens just after 2pm yesterday (Monday).
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "The incident involved a cooker in a ground floor flat. Firefighters extinguished the fire using one fire blanket and a positive pressure ventilation unit. They were in attendance for half an hour."