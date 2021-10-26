Firefighters extinguish Burnley house blaze

Crews were called to a house fire in Ashfield Road, Burnley, at lunchtime today (Tuesday).

By Faiza Afzaal
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 2:02 pm

Two fire engines from Burnley attended to extinguish the fire, which broke out just after 12pm and crews were on the scene for 30 minutes.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines from Burnley attended a domestic building fire on Ashfield Road, Burnley. The incident involved a fire inside a partially built section of the property. Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. They were in attendance for thirty minutes."

