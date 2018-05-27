Firefighters deal with blazes a stone's throw away from each other

Firefighters have been visiting local residents in Burnley offering them fire safety advice after dealing with two blazes at homes in the town a stone's throw away from each other.

Two fire engines from Burnley were called to a kitchen fire on Rosegrove Lane, Burnley, at 2-47pm yesterday.

The accidental fire caused severe damage to the property and has rendered it uninhabitable. Firefighters used two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Luckily, no injuries were sustained in the blaze.

Just a few hours later, two fire engines from Burnley were then called to a blaze involving the ground floor of a home on Ronald Street, Burnley.

The fire involved a settee in the living room of the property and firefighters used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were sustained in this fire either.

Following the blazes, firefighters have been visiting homes today in that area of Burnley.

Damian Hartley, watch manager for green watch at Burnley Fire Station, said: "We have been carrying out some post fire activity today and visiting properties in this area offering home fire safety checks to members of the public.

"We've also been putting leaflets through people's doors telling that there have been fires in their area."

Residents can book a home fire safety check by calling 0800 1691125.