Firefighters called out to blaze in roof of Burnley house
Fire crews were at the scene of a house blaze in Burnley for four-and-a-half hours yesterday.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 11:44 am
Updated
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 11:46 am
Three fire engines, from Burnley and Nelson, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn, attended the incident in Sycamore Avenue just after 1pm.
The fire involved the roof of the semi-detached property.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, electrical gloves, a photovoltaic block, a direct current gauge, a triple extension ladder and salvage sheets.