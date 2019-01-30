Firefighter stresses importance of smoke alarms after Whalley kitchen fire

A firefighter has stressed to local residents the importance of having working smoke alarms following a kitchen fire in Whalley.



Crews from Great Harwood and Burnley Fire Stations were called out to Mitton Road, Whalley, at 2-24pm yesterday to a fire at a terraced house.

Acting watch manager at Great Harwood Fire Station Jonathon Ford said: "On arrival, the property was heavily smoke logged. Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property with a hose reel and quickly extinguish the fire and quickly found that the large volume of smoke was due to an unattended pan on a hob in the kitchen. Fortunately the occupier was not in the address at the time of the incident and there were no reported injuries."

Once firefighters extinguished the fire, a ventilation unit was used to remove smoke from the property.

Mr Ford added: "This incident highlights once again the importance of having working smoke alarms within your property and not to leave cooking items, such as pans, unattended for any length of time. If people already have a smoke alarm fitted, we would advise them to test them on a regular basis to ensure that it is working and go over your escape plan with everyone who lives in your house in the event of a fire within their property."

For local residents who do not have working smoke alarms, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service offers a free Home Fire Safety Check Service which starts with an assessment of the risk of fire and vulnerability of occupants in the home, fitting smoke alarms wherever necessary and offering fire safety advice on how to stay safe from fire and plan an escape route.

To book a free Home Fire Safety Check Service call 0800 1691125 or complete an on-line form available at www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk