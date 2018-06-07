FIRE UPDATE: Police advise Colne residents to shut windows after massive blaze

Emergency services are currently tackling a huge fire, which broke out earlier this evening (Thursday) in Colne.

Related: Massive fire breaks out in Colne

Huge plumes of black smoke have filled the skies above the town.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police has issued a statement saying: "We currently have an ongoing fire incident at a premises on Green Road, Colne.

"Advice from Lancashire Fire Rescue Service is that residents in the area of Green Road, Shaw Street and the addresses off Albert Rd should keep all doors and windows locked due to smoke and fumes being emitted from the blaze.

"Thank you for your patience."

Related: Massive fire breaks out in Colne