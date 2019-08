Four fire engines were called to a fire at a commercial building in Simonstone in the early hours of this morning.

The fire involved machinery on the mezzanine floor of a foundry at the building in Simonstone Lane.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 3-53am and used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

Crews were at the scene for an hour-and-a-half.