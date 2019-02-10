Fire crews rescue sheep from Burnley slurry pit

Seven firefighters from Burnley and Nelson rescued a sheep stuck chest-deep in a slurry pit in Long Causeway, Cliviger.

The crews were alerted by two passersby who spotted the animal in difficulty.

The incident happened at 1pm today (Sunday) and officials from RSPCA were also in attendance.

A spokesman for Burnley Fire said: "We received a call around 1pm today. One pump from Burnley and a large animal rescue unit from Nelson attended. It took us around 25 minutes to rescue the sheep from the slurry and he wasn't hurt or in distress."