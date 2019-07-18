Fire crews from Padiham tackle Ribble Valley house blaze

A fire broke out at a house in Barrow in the early hours of this morning.

Two fire crews from Clitheroe and Padiham raced to Cockerill Terrace just before 2am after rubbish that had set alight in the house spread to the kitchen.

Two firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a hosereel to extinguish the fire.

Also in use were three lighting units, a triple extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera.

Firefighters were at the scene approximately one hour and forty five minutes and there were no casualties reported.