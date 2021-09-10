Fire crews called out to flooded homes in Barnoldswick
Firefighters attended incidents relating to flooding in Barnoldswick yesterday (Thursday).
Friday, 10th September 2021, 10:19 am
Friday, 10th September 2021, 10:22 am
In one incident crews from Earby pumped flood water from the cellar of a house in Rainhill Road using an ejector pump. Crews were called just before 6-30pm and were at the house for around an hour. The occupants were advised to contact an electrician to check the electrics were safe.
In another incident, one crew from Colne responded to flooding affecting a property in Barnoldswick. On arrival firefighters found a ground-floor flat with rising flood water. They assisted in clearing some drains outside the house and making the scene safe. They were at the scene for around 30 minutes.