Fire crews battle huge blaze at Clitheroe coffee shop

Police have closed Wellgate to traffic this morning (Tuesday) after a massive fire at the Exchange Coffee Co.



Emergency services are at the scene as firefighters extinguish the blaze.

The scene right now

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

An eyewitness said: "I think a coffee roaster has caught fire. Smoke was bellowing out of the chimney and filled the cafe downstairs. Flames were coming through the top of the chimney and the roof tiles. Some of the tiles were falling off and firefighters closed Wellgate."

