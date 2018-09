Fire crews and paramedics were called out yesterday afternoon when a car collided with a lamp-post and a wall in Sabden.



The accident happened at 2-40pm in Whalley Road and fire crews from Burnley and Padiham assisted the driver until paramedics arrived.

They were in attendance approximately two hours and forty minutes.

The casualty was given a precautionary check by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.