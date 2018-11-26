Fire breaks out at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe

Firefighters dealt with a blaze at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe this morning.

Emergency services were called to Greenacre Street, Clitheroe, after a fire started at the premises shortly after 5am today.

The blaze started behind one of the bars and caused some damage to coolers and the bar area.

One casualty suffered from smoke inhalation according to a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Warren Bennett, Estates Manager, said: "In the early hours of this morning there was a small electrical fire in a bottle cooler at the Bowland Beer Hall.

"A member of staff responded to the alarm and put out the fire with an extinguisher. As a precaution the fire brigade were called by our staff. They attended, checked the site and left after approximately half an hour.

"The Bowland Beer Hall and Holmes Mill complex will be open as usual today."