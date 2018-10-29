Finishing touches put to town's annual community bonfire and fireworks display

There are just two days to go before this year’s Clitheroe Community Bonfire and it’s gearing up to be one of the best yet with more field entertainment than ever before.

Tickets are selling out fast and organisers are urging those who haven’t yet bought theirs to call into Clitheroe and avoid being disappointed.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £2 for children. A family ticket (two adults and two children) costs £10. These can be bought from Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display's Facebook page or Dawsons and Banana News in Clitheroe.

“We can’t stress enough that this is a ticketed event and you will need these at the gate,” said chairman Andy Belcham. “We are not able to sell tickets on the gate so please make sure you have purchased your tickets in advance.”

The gates open at 5-30pm on Saturday, but the day’s activities start long before then.

Volunteers start building the bonfire stack from early in the morning.

“We will also be setting out the firework display during the daytime, so whilst the castle grounds are open as usual, Clitheroe Castle keep will be closed from 10am on November 3rd,” Andy explained.

At noon on Saturday, the winning Guy will also be chosen to sit on top of the bonfire.

People are advised to get down to the castle field as early as possible wearing their snazziest wellies to be in with a chance of being selected from the crowd to light this year’s bonfire.

“You can be sure of a great family night out,” added Andy. “Each year we fine-tune the concessions on the field to bring you a bigger and better night. This year’s concessions include burgers, churros, fudge, Indian food, tea/coffee and fairground attractions.”

The Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display is a large scale community event that draws thousands of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley.

Each year, thousands of pounds of proceeds are shared between local charities. This year all proceeds will go to more than 10 local charities and groups. The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Clitheroe Lions, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table.