Fill in more potholes plea from Ribble Valley MP

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans, who recently praised Lancashire County Council for carrying out resurfacing work to the roads in Waddington, has urged the highways authority to now speed up similar work at villages across his constituency.

Mr Evans, who has written to county council leader Coun. Geoff Driver about the issue, said: “The new road surfaces in Waddington are fantastic, but now I want to see other villages in dire need such as West Bradford, Grindleton, Chipping and Rimington have their fair share of work carried out.”

Coun. Allan Knox.

He added: “After last winter’s harsh weather conditions, many roads throughout the Ribble Valley deteriorated at a remarkable rate, as anyone who drives in the area will be more than aware of. During my summer surgery I travelled to virtually every town and village in my constituency, seeing first-hand the current state of the roads throughout the Ribble Valley.

“While many potholes have been filled since LCC’s procurement of a fleet of new of road maintenance vehicles, this patchwork repair is a short term solution to the problems motorists, cyclists and others face. The new road surfaces in Waddington are fantastic, but I want to see other villages in dire need have their fair share of work carried out.”

Lancashire County Council’s budget for road maintenance this year is £23m, not including an additional £2.4m set aside by the Government through the “Pothole Action Fund”. And, last year, more money was spent on roads in the Ribble Valley than any other part of Lancashire.

However, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s Lib Dem leader Coun. Allan Knox questioned Mr Evans’ logic and sentiments.

“Yet again Nigel Evans sees problems in the Ribble Valley as part of someone else’s problem,” said Coun. Knox.

“Surely he should be arguing with his Chancellor and his Secretary of State for Transport to get more cash for Lancashire roads in general and Ribble Valley roads in particular.

“It is also sad to note that he is not registering any concern about the many craters on Clitheroe roads that provoke the anger of Clitheroe motorists on a daily basis.”

Coun. Knox added: “A cynic might suggest that the only reason he is interested in the villages of Waddington, West Bradford, Grindleton, Chipping and Rimington is that he is preparing to abandon Clitheroe and Whalley to stand in the North Lancashire constituency which contains the villages he is concerned about.”