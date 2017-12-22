Festive refuse collection changes

Residents in the Ribble Valley are advised of changes to refuse collection and recycling over the festive period.

Scheduled collection date (rearranged date): December 25th (Saturday 23rd), Tuesday 26th (Wednesday 27th), Wednesday 27th (Thursday 28th), Thursday 28th (Friday 29th), Friday 29th (Saturday 30th), Monday, January 1st (Tuesday 2nd), Tuesday 2nd (Wednesday 3rd), Wednesday 3rd (Thursday 4th), Thursday 4th (Friday 5th), Friday 5th (Saturday 6th).

Collections will resume as normal on January 8th. Waste paper and cardboard will also be collected on the rearranged refuse collection dates, and residents are reminded to recycle their Christmas wrap, cards and packaging. Christmas trees should be chopped up and placed inside green bins, or for households not on the green wheeled bin service tied up and left with burgundy bins or lilac sacks. They can also be taken to the household waste recycling centres at Henthorn, Clitheroe, or Chapel Hill, Longridge.

Further information is available from ribblevalley.gov.uk.