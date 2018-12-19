Festive recycling and refuse collection in the Ribble Valley

Residents in the Ribble Valley are being advised of changes to recycling and refuse collection over the festive period.

The changes are: Scheduled collection date (rearranged date) – Monday, December 24th (Saturday 22nd), Tuesday, December 25th (Monday 24th), Wednesday, December 26th (Thursday 27th), Thursday, December 27th (Friday 28th), Friday, December 28th (Saturday 29th), Tuesday, January 1st (Wednesday 2nd), Wednesday, January 2nd (Thursday 3rd), Thursday, January 3rd (Friday 4th), Friday, January 4th (Saturday 5th).

Members of the public are reminded that here is no change to collections on Monday, December 31st.

They are also reminded that there will be no refuse collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Waste paper and cardboard will also be collected on the rearranged refuse collection dates, and don’t forget to recycle your Christmas wrapping paper, cards and packaging.

Christmas trees should be chopped up and placed inside green bins, or for those local residents who are not on the green wheeled bin service tied up and left with burgundy bins or lilac sacks on green waste collection week.

They can also be taken to the borough’s household waste recycling centres at Henthorn, Clitheroe, or Chapel Hill, Longridge.

Further information including a downloadable guide is available by visiting ribblevalley.gov.uk or call 01200 425111.

I’m dreaming of a green Christmas:

• Britons will eat more than 175 million mince pies this Christmas – their foil cases can be recycled;

• More than 19,000 tonnes of turkey will be consumed over Christmas, much of it packaged in recyclable foil trays;

• More than five million extra canned drinks will be consumed over the Christmas period – recycling one aluminium drink can saves enough energy to run a set of Christmas tree lights for two hours;

• Over eight million real Christmas trees will be bought in Britain, the majority of which will be thrown away, generating as much as 160,000 tonnes of waste equating to 21 times the weight of the Eiffel Tower;

• The UK will consume 5.5 million jars of mincemeat, 12 million jars of pickles and 6.5 million jars of cranberries – recycling the jars would save enough energy to boil the water for a total of 60 million cups of tea;

• More than 83 square kilometres of wrapping paper will be thrown away in the UK over Christmas, enough to cover Hyde Park 33 times – wrapping paper can be shredded, recycled and even used to clean windows so before you throw it in the bin think about alternative uses.