Twinkle-toed youngsters from Key Stage One at St Mary’s RC Primary School gave two superb performances of their Christmas play.

Children from the Sabden-based school performed “A Twinkly Treetop Tale” to a packed and appreciative audience.

Headteacher, Claire Halstead, said: “The children had worked really hard practising their singing and learning lines. The Year 2 children had a lot to learn and did especially well. A big thank you also goes to the parents who produced such fabulous costumes.”