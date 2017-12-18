Festive fun at Ribble Valley's Turkey Trot

The Ribble Valley’s biggest fancy dress parade rolled in to Hurst Green on Saturday.

The annual Turkey Trot race saw 288 hardy runners cross the finishing line.

It was a literal Turkey Trot for this runner

And the vast majority of them were in fancy dress.

Each year the costumes get more and more creative as runners spend months planning what to wear.

But, of course there is a serious side to the race.

Keswick’s Carl Bell won the men’s race ahead of Salford Harriers pair Gary Priestley and Josh Tighe.

The ladies’ race saw Ribble Valley Harriers in the top three places with Nichola Jackson finishing ahead of Katie Walshaw and Louise Powell-Smith.

All photos by David Belshaw.