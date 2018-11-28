Faye wins Clitheroe Castle Museum's quiz for young adults

A quiz at Clitheroe Castle Museum has been won by a 13-year–old visitor.

Faye Donnelly, from Blackpool, correctly answered all 15 questions about the displays within the museum.

Faye chose an item from the museum shop for her prize and was also presented with a winner's certificate.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "Our themed treasure hunt for younger visitors has been very popular for a while now. So much so that we decided to introduce a quiz for young adults.

"This is a great way to encourage them to find out about the heritage of the local area."

Gavin Donnelly, Faye's father, said: "The castle museum is really interesting. We were even able to find out about the local wildlife of the area.

"We also enjoyed spending some time in the grounds. They were really peaceful. I can also recommend the café."

Admission is £4.40 for adults and £3.30 for concessions. Young people aged 13 to 18 and accompanied children up to the age of 12 go free.

For more information please phone 01200 424568 or email clitheroecastle@lancashire.gov.uk.

Alternatively, please visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/museums.

Clitheroe Castle Museum is managed by Lancashire County Council's museum service, on behalf of Ribble Valley Borough Council.