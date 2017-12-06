Father Christmas set for flying visits to East Lancashire

Father Christmas is making a series of flying visits to a Lancashire based attraction.

He will be at the Horse and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA) in Burnley on Saturday and Sunday, December 16th and 17th and Wednesday and Thursday, December 20th and 21st.

Each child will be welcomed with a hot chocolate and Christmas cookie and the chance to make a card for Santa helped by his elves. They will then visit the man in red in his grotto where they will receive a gift.

The visit costs £7.50 per child and booking in advance is essential.

A children's Christmas party is also being held on Friday, December 22nd from 1-30pm to 3pm.

It will be hosted by HAPPA's Tommy Trotter and includes games, crafts, dancing and a gift each child.

The party costs £7-50 per child and places must be booked.

Recently voted Lancashire’s Small Visitor Attraction Of The Year HAPPA is based at Shores Hey Farm in Briercliffe, Burnley.

To book for any of the events please ring 01282 455992.