Fashion fans' support for Ribble Valley youngsters

Customers at one of the Ribble Valley’s best loved fashion stores have raised £600 to support young people with mental health issues using a scheme set up by Wilpshire-based charity Child Action Northwest and independent ladies fashion brand Maureen Cookson.

The Just £1 campaign was set up to fund CANW’s Raised in the Ribble Valley initiative which offers free therapeutic counselling for young people who’ve experienced bereavement, trauma or self-harm.

The scheme, which is ongoing, offers shoppers at Maureen Cookson’s George Street store in Whalley the chance to add a £1 donation to their purchases at the till. All donations also benefit from gift aid, meaning that CANW receive an extra 25p for every pound given.

CANW hopes the successful pilot scheme with the fashion retailer will be the first of many partnerships through which Lancashire businesses will be able to support children and families in crisis across the county.

Sue Cotton, CEO of CANW, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Maureen Cookson for working with us on the initiative, and to their customers for their generosity in supporting the scheme.

“We hope that businesses across the Ribble Valley and beyond are inspired by what Maureen Cookson have achieved and will join us to find innovative ways of raising funds for better mental health support for young people in the North-West.”

Hilary Cookson, managing director of Maureen Cookson, said: “I was born and brought up in the Ribble Valley, so when CANW approached me to work with them to support the area’s young people I was only too happy to help.

“The decision to get involved with the Just £1 initiative was a no-brainer as our point of sale system makes it so easy for customers to donate with their purchases.

“We’d like to thank our customers for backing the scheme so wholeheartedly, we’re thrilled to raise £600 so far through their generosity. It really highlights the ever-present community spirit here in the Ribble Valley. Although it’s just a small amount individually, the money really adds up to make a great difference.”