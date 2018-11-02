‘Fangtastic’ - Clitheroe gets spooky for Hallowe’en

Ghost, ghouls, monsters, wizards and witches took over the streets of Clitheroe to enjoy the annual Trick or Treat trail - raising £700 for a deserving cause.

There were certainly plenty of spirits around as hundreds of youngsters accompanied by their parents donned spooktacular costumes and took part in the popular, family-friendly event on the scariest night of the year.

Starting from Clitheroe Castle gates, excited children took part in a trail map and there were lots of pictures in shop windows to find. There were prizes up for grabs for the best dressed, best carved pumpkin and each completed trail map was included into a prize draw.

Summing up the successful event, organiser Lucy Greenhalgh, the manager of La Tete et Tout, on Moor Lane, said: “It was as popular as ever with 500 children taking part. We raised a splendid £700 for the Little Princess Trust - a charity that provides real hair/wigs free of charge to children and young people up to the age of 24 that have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer.

Lucy added: “We have had so much amazing feedback from parents and the Hallowe’en trick or treat trail will definitely be back next year - in fact we are planning a similar trail at Easter too so watch this space!”