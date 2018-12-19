Fancy dress fun at annual Hurst Green Turkey Trot

The annual Hurst Green Turkey Trot on Saturday was another runaway success.



A sell-out race saw 325 runners complete the testing course – the majority of them in seasonal fancy dress as Hurst Green and the surrounding area became a sea of elves and Santas.

Santa taking part in the Turkey Trot.

Ribble Valley Harrier Chris Holdsworth won the race and Nichola Jackson was the ladies’ race winner.

But the real winner on the day was charity with a successful raffle and auction after the event raising over £3,500 to support local charities.



There were some great fancy dress outfits.

The event is a great fun run.