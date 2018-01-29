Family’s fundraiser in memory of Brooke

A Ribble Valley family is continuing to raise money for a hospital which cared for a Clitheroe girl battling a rare heart condition.

Martin Wrigley (48) is staging the “Live for Brooke” event at Keystreet on Lowergate in Clitheroe on Sunday from 2-30pm to celebrate what would have been the 18th birthday of his daughter Brooke, who died in 2000.

Back in November, the family raised a grand total of £2,073 at The Ride 4 Brooke event. The inspiration behind this event was a gruelling 1,000km sponsored bike ride in South Australia which was completed by Martin’s brother-in-law, Mark Sorell. The 51-year-old cycling enthusiast completed the challenge in memory of his niece Brooke who received 16 days of care at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool.

Mark raised funds for the Ronald McDonald House in Adelaide, while November’s event at The Old School Rooms, on Lowergate in Clitheroe, like the one on Sunday, will raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House in Liverpool.

Speaking about November’s fundraiser, Martin, who organised the event with help from others, said: “Thanks must again be expressed to the staff at The Old School Rooms and also to all the local businesses that donated prizes for the raffle. The evening was a huge success and there is talk already of making it an annual event. My brother-in-law, who had just completed a 1,000 mile bike ride in South Australia in aid of Ronald McDonald House Adelaide, joined in the celebrations by sending a very emotional video message upon completion of his ride.”

Entertainment was provided by host Allan Finnegan and local band DRIVE.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s event will have fun for all the family. There will be takeaway pizza, cupcakes, a candy cart and merchandise from Ronald McDonald House in Liverpool. The manager will be there to explain what vital work of the house.

Entertainment will be provided by musician and illusionist Darren Brand and there will be music from DRIVE, Sally Shepherd and Zimmer, Xanthe Gill and A Reyt Mix and The Flaming Hearts.

There is free entry to the event, but collection buckets will be dotted around so that people can donate.

Martin said: “Bev and Phil at Keystreet have very kindly offered to host the event and are providing pizzas and cupcakes for those in attendance, although donations again are welcome for their hospitality with monies again going to the Trust.”

For more details visit the Facebook page LIVE 4 BROOKE or call Martin on 07930638464 or Ric on 07826700703.