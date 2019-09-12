Family run Ribble Valley company in top 100 in UK as spotlight shone on small businesses

A family run Ribble Valley business has been selected as one of 100 trail blazing companies in the countdown to a national event.

Whalley based Warm and Dry is one of this year's 'Small Biz 100' chosen as the official countdown begins to Small Business Saturday which takes place across the UK December 7th.

The top 100 are a selection of companies drawn from every corner of the UK that reflect the vibrancy of the UK’s 5.6 million small businesses.

In the 100 days running up to Small Business Saturday, the campaign will spotlight each of the Small Biz 100, as part of its mission to celebrate small business success and encourage the nation to 'shop local' and support British small businesses.

This year’s Small Biz 100 features a range of unique independent businesses each contributing to their communities and offering something different, including Whalley Warm and Dry, founded in 2000 by Jon Smith.

Whalley Warm And Dry’s award-winning specialist boot fitting and customisation service attracts customers from across the country and staff have had the pleasure of welcoming people from 120 out of 121 postcode districts in the UK.

Whalley Warm And Dry joins hundreds of previous Small Biz 100 businesses, which have been announced by the iconic campaign since its UK launch in 2013.

Jon said: “We are very pleased Whalley Warm and Dry has been chosen by the judges to be part of this campaign championing small businesses and we extend our congratulations to the other finalists.

"Being chosen as a Small Biz 100 is wonderful recognition of our commitment and passion to help people find comfortable walking footwear and offering a customer experience unlike anything available in the UK.”

Director of Small Business Saturday, Michelle Ovens MBE said:“Each year this campaign has grown in support from government, business and communities alike, and so we can’t wait to begin the annual 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday with the launch of the Small Biz 100 2019.

“Small Business Saturday’s increasing popularity means it was harder than ever to choose just 100 of this country’s incredible 5.6 million small businesses to showcase, but we believe those we have chosen are true representatives of the diverse, creative and inspiring heroes at the heart of our communities.”

In its seventh year, Small Business Saturday is the UK's most successful small business campaign, which last year saw an estimated £812 million spent in small businesses across the UK on the day, according to research commissioned by founder and principal supporter American Express.

The Prime Minister, the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Mayor of London were among those publicly supporting the campaign, alongside more than 90% of local councils.