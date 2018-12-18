Family pay tribute to great grandmother (92) who died after Burnley road accident

The family of a 92-year-old great grandmother, who died following a collision in Burnley, have paid a heartfelt tribute to her.

Monica Burrow was involved in a road traffic accident on Glen View Road, last Thursday (December 13th).

She was admitted to the Royal Preston Hospital but died of her injuries the following day surrounded by her family.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Sergeant Lee Harris of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the lady and her family at this time.

“If you witnessed the collision and haven’t already spoken to us, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Mrs Burrow's family have sent out a special thanks to the attending paramedics, police, accident and emergency staff at the hospital and the medical student passing by who assisted at the scene.

Mrs Burrow, who had lived in Burnley all her life, attended St Johns RC Primary School in Ivy Street.

She learned to play the piano accordion at the age of 11 and went on to join the “The Premier Accordion Band” and worked in Stuttards Music Stall which was housed inside Burnley Market Hall.

She later joined a dance band and met her husband, John a policeman, at Barley village hall.

The couple celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in June this year.

Mrs Burrow, who had seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren, then ran a number of her father’s ironmonger’s shops before opening her own on Brougham Street which she ran until her retirement.

She loved crown green bowling and was often seen at Towneley and Greenhill bowling clubs.

She still had a love of dancing and socialising right to the end of her life and would be the first on the floor when the Abba hit “Dancing Queen” was played. She was a keen traveller and especially liked cruising and visiting France and America.

Mrs Burrow also leaves her three children, Richard, Julia and Angela. Her youngest son, Christopher, died of Motor Neurone disease 13 years ago.

Burnley funeral directors Alderson and Horan will be arranging the funeral at a date to be announced and there is a request for family flowers only and any donations to Pendleside Hospice and Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting log number 1358 of 13th December.