Family disco in Clitheroe will blast you out of this world!

"We Are Family Disco" blasts off into hyper-space on Friday celebrating the first man on the moon with groovy tunes and space walks at the Grand Theatre in Clitheroe.

It is 50 years since Neil Armstrong made those first steps for mankind when Apollo 11 touched down on the moon and "We Are Family Disco" founder Ruth Jones said: “We are going out of this world with this one.”

She added: “We’ve some catchy space tunes on the turntable: Planet Claire by the B52’s, The Prodigy’s Out of Space, and Walking on the Moon by The Police.

“And we’d love to see you all wearing your best Star Trek or Star Wars fancy dress to mark the occasion of July 20th, 1969.

“There will be glow in the dark sticks, silver foil blankets if the kids or grandma want to come as aliens and party games with a space-age twist.”

The Friday tea time disco, from 5-30 to 7pm, has proved a huge hit since DJ Matt and his two cosmic dancers - Ruth and Claire - beamed down to Clitheroe a year ago.

“The beauty of it is that dad can come along after work, have a pint, and just watch the children have a terrific time at the start of the weekend,” added Ruth.

“Most times, though, the parents and grandparents join in dancing with their children and grandchildren, which is lovely.

“How many times do you dance with your kids in public?

“It is a special thing to see and a very joyous experience.”

The Pizza Café will be open from 5pm, so everybody can stay for tea before the We Are Family funky space age disco takes off.

“I’ve heard children telling their parents about what they’d learned at one of our shows and they’ve had great fun doing it,” said Ruth.

“The first man on the moon was one of the most historic events in world history, so it is amazing that a new generation of children can hear about it.”

She added: “The warm up song is We Are Family by Chic, so bring your dancing shoes with you.”

We Are Family Disco, Friday, March 8th, 5 to 7pm, £5-50 advance, family ticket (parents or grandparents plus two under-18) £20. Fancy dress is optional.

For further information call The Grand on 01200 421599 or visit: www.thegrandvenue.co.uk