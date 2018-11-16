Fairies and Father Christmas expected at hospice event this weekend

A sprinkle of fairy dust is expected to bring this year’s East Lancashire Hospice Christmas Fayre to life.

This year’s fayre will be held on Sunday, between noon and 3pm inside a magical marquee in the hospice grounds.

The Christmas fayre is a popular annual fundraiser and will feature a range of festive stalls packed with great gift idea, Christmas cards, treats and much more.

Father Christmas is also expected to make a visit to the hospice’s Festive Fantasy Land along with baubles, the Nutcracker Fairy.

The experience will include a magical story before children get the chance to tell Santa their Christmas wish, make a decoration to take home for their tree and receive a gift from the man himself.

Tickets to Festive Fantasy Land are selling quickly. Pre-booking is required and costs £10 per child. To book your place visit the East Lancashire Hospice website.

Entry to the fayre is just £2 per adult, and under 12s are free. Visitors to the Park Lee Road hospice, in Blackburn, will also be able to enjoy a festive afternoon tea for two of mulled wine and mince pies in the new hospice café.

Leanne Green, event fundraiser at East Lancashire Hospice, said: “The Christmas Fayre is always a popular event and is well attended. Each year we have a fantastic range of stalls for people to choose from. We are delighted to be opening our doors to people after undergoing a year of extensive building work to improve the facilities for patients and their families. The afternoon tea in the new café is sure to be a treat for all of those who come along. The event is being sponsored by Orbit Staging and Marquees, R. Briggs and Whalley Catering.

Dave Seal, managing director of R. Briggs and Whalley Catering, said: “I have had some very good friends cared for at the hospice. It’s a fantastic place offering care at a time when it’s most needed for patients and their families.”