Extensive repair work to fire damaged Clitheroe loos

Work is ongoing to repair a popular and much used toilet block that was set on fire last year.

Fire crews from both Clitheroe and Great Harwood tackled the blaze at Clitheroe Castle field toilets in November after they were deliberately set on fire.

The arsonists caused severe smoke damage to the facilities which are well used by thousands of visitors to Clitheroe Castle grounds including parents and children who enjoy using the play area opposite the toilet block.

The damage was particularly frustrating for Ribble Valley Borough Council as it spent £30,000 just a few years ago giving the toilets a complete overhaul with new baby changing facilities fitted in the gents and ladies, recycled light fittings, water-efficient and motion-controlled flushing mechanisms, energy-efficient hand-dryers and new tiling, ceilings as well as internal and external doors.

Since the fire, the toilets have been closed with those who used the popular public conveniences forced to use alternative loos at Clitheroe Castle Museum or in the town centre.

A Ribble Valley Borough Council spokesman said: “The Clitheroe Castle Park toilets are currently undergoing extensive repair following an arson attack and will be reopened as soon as possible.”