Explore Burnley's historic towpath this weekend

Take on the role of a weaver and become a towpath explorer in Burnley this weekend.

Burnley Canal Festival has taken a break due to building works, but the Festival’s Explorer Team are still very active.

Characters

This Saturday they present a newly designed version of the hugely popular, competition-based Explorers’ trail that went down so well with explorers of all ages at last year's Burnley Canal Festival.

The immersive family adventure is a playful journey inspired by the history of Burnley’s Weavers’ Triangle. Players will enjoy a magical experience as they follow a guided outdoor trail, meeting some very extraordinary characters and undertaking challenges along the way.

The Quest is free and suitable for all ages, and will be especially enjoyed by families (please note that children must be accompanied by an adult).

Melanie Diggle, from Mid Pennine Arts, said: "Players take on the role of a weaver and when they meet the interesting characters or challenges they have the chance to collect (for their score card) the equipment, materials and good luck they will need to turn a profit and avoid catastrophe on the cobbled road to success.

"At the end of the trail the players can find out how many points they’ve achieved and where that places them on the Explorers Leader Board. The trail begins and ends at the Weavers’ Triangle Visitors Centre at Burnley Wharf.

"It winds along the canal towpath until it reaches the famous 'straight mile', then it’s down through town and back to the Visitor Centre. The game will take between 30-60 minutes, dependent on how fast you walk and how fast you solve the clues!"

To ensure everyone has the best possible experience people have the option to book for a 15 minute window that would best suit them to start on the trail.

On the day they simply need to arrive at the Weavers' Triangle Visitor Centre, Manchester Road, Burnley to collect their score card and map during that time. People are welcome to come along without booking but they may have a short wait before they can start.