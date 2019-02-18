Expensive jewellery stolen in Whalley house raid

Police are appealing for information after expensive jewellery was stolen from a house in the Ribble Valley.

Thieves armed with a crowbar forced their way and raided a property in Mitton Road at 10-30am last Thursday.

Officers said the neighbour of the attacked property alerted police to report she had witnessed

an unknown white male dressed in black clothing who she believed was in possession of a silver coloured crowbar.

A Ribble Valley police spokesman said: “The offender smashed the double glazed unit of the side door of the address.

“Upon arrival we have noted the point of entry and upon searching the address, the offender has made an untidy search of the upstairs of the property stealing a number of high value items of jewellery before making his escape via an upstairs rear window of the property.”

Police investigations are continuing into the break in and house-to-house enquiries are being conducted.

Police added: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour at the time of the incident or is aware of the whereabouts of the stolen jewellery to contact police on 101 or the Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111.”