Expensive jewellery stolen in Clitheroe house raids

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves targeted homes in Clitheroe, escaping with high-value items including jewellery.

On Bank Holiday Monday (August 27th), offenders broke into a house in Turner Street by smashing a glass panel and escaped with jewellery worth £4,500, a computer and a pair of binoculars.

In a separate incident, police are investigating a house raid in Littlemoor, which occurred on Friday (August 31st). Between 2 and 3 pm, the thieves broke into the house and escaped with a bag full of jewellery, watches, cameras, camera lenses, a Playstation and a phone.

Sgt Dave Simpson, of Clitheroe Police, is investigating the burglaries. He said: "CCTV is currently being examined and we are not sure whether the two incidents are linked, but we are appealing for witnesses to come forward if they have any information about two men wearing dark-coloured hoodies and bottoms acting suspiciously in the area. We are also asking householders to make sure their doors, windows and rear gates are locked at all times."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.