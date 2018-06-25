Expect the unexpected!: Pendle road safety group's awareness event a "great success"

In an effort to improve the safety of roads across Pendle and the Ribble Valley, a local campaign group have held an awareness day involving horse riders, walkers, cyclists, and drivers alike.



Steadfast in their mission to make sure that all accidents are kept to a minimum on our roads, Safe Lanes In Pendleside (SLIP) took part in a walk to raise road user awareness on Saturday, June 23rd, with everyone from walkers to cyclists and horse riders setting off from Barley car park at 10am on three different circular routes.

The jolly participants handed out leaflets, car stickers, and wrap-around reflective arm bands along the way on their journey, while advisory leaflets on road safety for different kinds of road users were also on display at their gazebo in the car park where members of the public could chat to group members about road safety.

"We wanted to include walkers, cyclists, and horse riders and the idea was to make all road users aware of each other and to show consideration and respect towards each other," said SLIP member Sheila Clegg. "Members of the public visited the stand and engaged in conversation; we talked to a lot of people and we consider the event a great success."

While cyclists took in the climb up the ridge from the car park, along Noggarth Road via Newchurch, and then back to the car park at Barley, Norman Mitchell led the walk, on which participants placed mobile road signs on Barley New Road and in Newchurch depicting cyclists, walkers, horse riders alongside messages such as "What If", "Expect the unexpected", "Please Slow Down", and "Safe Lanes In Pendleside," in an effort to make road users think twice.

Anita Knagg, a Safety Officer from the British Horse Society, was also in attendance on the walk, while PCSO Di Bioletti and several members of the Lancashire Rural Mounted Volunteers accompanied local horse riders on their own route.

"Many thanks to all who took part in the awareness day, including Sue Humphreys for her car park attendant skills and all those who came to man the stand," Sheila said. "Volunteers are always welcome!"

Safe Lanes In Pendleside will next be at Downham Open Garden on the 21st and 22nd of July, at Roughlee Duck Race on 29th of July, at Trawden Show on 12th of August, and at Blacko Fun Day on 2nd of September. Their Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/SafeLanesinPendleside/