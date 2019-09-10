Exhibition will celebrate the life of one of Burnley's most famous sons

An exhibition of photographs, memorabillia and souvenirs is to be staged in Burnley celebrating the life of one of the town's most famous sons.

'Bob Lord Burnley Born and Bred' opens to the public next month and runs until the end of February.

The exhibition will encapsulate the life and times of the former chairman of Burnley Football Club and businessman who was known for being belligerent, argumentative, blunt, autocratic and often cruel.

The exhibition has been organised by fellow authors Mike Smith and Dave Thomas who have just published a new book on Lord called Bob Lord of Burnley - the biography of football's most controversial chairman.

Born in 1908 Lord was the son of a barber who started his own company as a butcher at the age of 19 and grew the business to eventually own 14 shops.

An avid follower of Burnley FC, Lord became a board member and eventually chairman in 1955. The early years of his chairmanship were the most successful in the club’s history.

Following the appointment of Harry Potts as manager in 1958, Burnley were league champions in 1960, and reached the FA Cup Final in 1962. The development of Gawthorpe training ground made Burnley the envy of all the other clubs.

A private launch will be held for the exhibition on Friday, October 4th, and it will be open to the public from Saturday, October 5th.

A celebration of Lord's life will be held at Turf Moor on Friday, October 25th.

An evening of music, food and reminiscing with former players, gifted local artists Bill Bowden and Peter Chippendale have each produced a painting that will be auctioned on the night.

Guests include BBC newscaster Christian Fraser, who is from the town and a Burnley supporter. Proceeds will go towards to the club community café and foodbank.

Tickets for this event are available from Dave on 0113 2555350 at £10 per head.

Copies of Bob Lord of Burnley are available from the club shop and Colne High Street bookshop, or signed copies from the authors by contacting Dave at beehivethomas@aol.com.