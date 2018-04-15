Evie's homecoming gig for Rosemere

Singer Evie Plumb is to return to her home village of Chipping to perform at a fundraising evening for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The event takes place in Chipping Memorial Hall on Saturday, April 21st, with doors opening at 7pm.

Besides the opportunity to hear Evie, who grew up in the village before moving to the Lake District with her family where she is now making a big name for herself, the £15 ticket price includes a hot buffet supper by Tim Slater, of Waddington’s Country Kitchen, a DJ set by Longridge’s Tom Eccleston, raffle and auction.

The evening has been organised by clerk to Chipping Parish Council Barbara Green with help from villager Shirley Fletcher, parish councillors, other villagers and Chipping’s Ribble Valley Borough Council representative Coun. Simon Hore, who is to be the event’s MC.

Barbara, who helped to raise £700 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation when she and friends organised a charity bingo night in the memorial hall in February, said: “Chipping is a close knit community. We all help one another. Over the last couple of years, we have lost some very dear friends to cancer and currently, there are a number of villagers undergoing treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre. This is our way of supporting them and showing our appreciation for the care they are receiving.”

Money from the event will be put towards Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal. It is funding a trio of ground-breaking projects at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, to mark the 20th anniversary of the centre’s opening.

It has already enabled the appointment of a cancer clinical trials to co-ordinator to help better link the centre with the worldwide quest to find new and improved treatments to combat cancer, while plans are being drawn up to refurbish the centre’s in-patient ward. The appeal has also paid for a robotic surgical system to enable more patients to undergo keyhole rather than conventional surgery. For further information on the appeal, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s work to bring world class cancer treatments and services to local cancer patients, and to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

Tickets for the evening are all but sold out. To reserve those remaining, call 01995 61013.