Ever fancied having a fireman wash your car?

Firefighters will be at the ready with their buckets of soapy water and sponges on Saturday as part of a charity car wash to raise funds to enhance the lives of serving and retired firefighters.

The event is being held at Homebase in Clitheroe from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, March 24th, and will see crews from Clitheroe Fire Station spend their Saturday cleaning cars to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

The charity provides services that enhance the quality of life for serving and retired firefighters, fire personnel and their families. For more details about the charity visit: https://www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/