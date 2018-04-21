Events at the castle to celebrate St George's Day

A special programme of events is being held at Clitheroe Castle to celebrate St George's Day.

Families with children can take part in a range of St George and the Dragon themed events including a treasure hunt competition which will be held every day.

Children can enjoy searching for dragon eggs in nests guarded by their parents hidden at the museum, with the winner receiving a goodie bag full of items from the museum shop as a prize.

There is also the chance to take part in the daily children's craft and Saturday story time sessions. Throughout April children can design, decorate and then take home their own dragon sword.

To recognise the national day itself, a "Slay Boredom" event, run by Academie Glorianna from the British Federation for Swordmanship, will take place today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday), from 11am to 3-30pm. This is free to attend.

Experts dressed in armour will give jousting demonstrations and combat displays. After the displays, there will be an opportunity for interested children to learn to joust and meet Clitheroe Castle's new dragon.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "This year's programme includes some great fun activities for families.

"I hope as many people as possible join us to celebrate Clitheroe, England and St George."

All the events are free, but admission to the Castle Museum is £4-40 for adults and £3-30 for concessions. Children and young people up to the age of 18 years go free. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Limited disabled parking is available at the museum. Parking is also available on car parks in the town centre.

For more information about Clitheroe Castle Museum, phone 01200 424568 or email clitheroecastle@lancashire.gov.uk

Alternatively, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/museums

Clitheroe Castle Museum is managed by Lancashire County Council's museum service, on behalf of Ribble Valley Borough Council.

More information about Academie Glorianna is available at: en-gb.facebook.com/theacademieglorianna/ and @ClitheroeAtrium