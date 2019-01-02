Emotional tribute from former Clarets manager Stan Ternent to son and buddy Chris

The devastated former manager of Burnley Football Club Stan Ternent has paid an emotional tribute to his “son and buddy” Chris who has died aged just 49.

A hugely popular figure, Chris was well-known throughout Burnley and in his home village of Cliviger where the cheery property developer had lived for most of his adult life.

Brothers Chris and Dan Ternent

His sudden death at home on December 29th is the second huge blow for the Ternent family this year, following the death of Stan’s wife and Chris’ mother, Kath, in March.

Stan, who managed the Clarets from 1998 to 2004, said: “Chris was not just a son, he was my friend and buddy.

“He was a fantastic human being. I am going to miss him so much, as will his brother Daniel. His death has been such a huge shock.

“He had not been ill and we had arranged to go for a drink with Daniel over the new year. Chris was a beautiful person, very quiet and unassuming.”

Born in Carlise, where his father played football, Chris was also a keen actor and was a member of the Manchester School of Dramatic Arts. He also enjoyed watching and playing football.

He was described as “more than an uncle” to Daniel’s daughter Olivia who he doted on.

Daniel said: “Chris and Olivia had the closest bond ever. She was the apple of his eye. His death has come as a huge shock. He was incredibly selfless.

“It has been a terrible year for our family. Chris was very close to our mum. My dad has now lost his wife and son in less than a year.

“Chris loved playing football at Towneley. He was also a very keen actor and was an extra in the BBC’s World Cup coverage. We have been inundated with messages of support from Manchester School of Dramatic Arts where he was obviously a very popular figure.

“Indeed, we have been overwhelmed by all the condolences and good wishes we have received from all around. We raised a drink to Chris in the Kettledrum on New Year’s Day. He will never be forgotten.”

The funeral will take place at St John’s Chruch, Worsthorne, at 10-30am followed by cremation in Burnley on Tuesday, January 15th.