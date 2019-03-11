Election call for prospective Ribble Valley candidates and their agents

Ribble Valley goes to the polls in borough and parish council elections on Thursday, May 2nd, and prospective candidates and their agents are invited to a meeting to find out more.

The meeting, on Tuesday, March 19th, in the Ribble Valley Borough Council Chamber in Church Street, Clitheroe, will include a question and answer session for anyone considering standing for election to Ribble Valley Borough Council or parish councils.

Ribble Valley returning officer Marshal Scott explained: “This is a relatively informal meeting for anyone interested in standing for election.

“The council’s elections team will be on hand to answer questions about the elections process and what being a borough or parish councillor entails.”

The meeting for prospective candidates and agents starts at 6pm and further information is available from the council’s elections team. It can be contacted by calling 01200 414411.