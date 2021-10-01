Elderly man suffers multiple injuries after being hit by a car in Burnley

The incident happened at around 10-40am on Friday (September 24th) at the junction of Manchester Road and Red Lion Street.

The pedestrian, a man in his eighties, was reported to have been crossing the road when he was hit by a silver Honda CR-V. He sustained multiple injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening, and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

The driver of the vehicle involved stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by police.

Police are appealing for witnesses

We are now appealing for witnesses who saw the collision or anyone with information that might assist with the investigation to please contact us.

PC Gavin Entwistle of Lancashire Police Tactical Operations said: "This collision has left a man with multiple injuries and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision itself, or has dash cam footage or CCTV from the area around the time of the collision to please get in touch.”