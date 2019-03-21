Eggs are a cracking good meal and top of food favourites for people in the North West

How D'Ya Like Your Eggs In The Morning?

The question in the title of that catchy song by Dean Martin and Helen O'Connell would be answered by the majority of people in the North West as omelette.

For that is how around 30% prefer to have them served and 39% say eggs are their favourite food, according to new research by accommodation software provider eviivo.

Statistics also show that each Brit eats 96 portions of eggs a year on average and over half of North West residents (59%) believe their breakfast is incomplete without eggs.

But would you be among the 16% of North West people don’t know how to cook an egg?

The study, conducted ahead of National B&B Week, questioned the British public to discover just how they like their eggs in the morning once and for all. Soft scrambled came out top, with soft-boiled, poached, and fried sunny side-up featuring as other popular choices.

Baked eggs are bottom of the pile, with only two per cent declaring the dish as their favourite way to eat eggs.

Tying in second place to the omelette is soft scrambled and soft boiled,with 28% per cent choosing those options as their favourite. Fried sunny side up is the favourite of 26% and in fourth place is hard boiled at 24%.

Ed Goldswain, Marketing Director at eviivo, said: “The nation loves a good breakfast and clearly a healthy helping of eggs too, so we were surprised to see that so many people don’t actually know how to cook them!

“Luckily for them, there are lots of great places all over the country where eggs are firmly on the menu, including at many of the UK’s B&Bs, which pride themselves on being able to whip up a delicious home cooked breakfast, with eggs to order."

To find out more go to: https://bandbweek.com