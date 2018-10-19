Young electrician Kane lights up contest

A determined apprentice electrician proved he is a real bright spark when he competed in the finals of a national contest.

Kane Barker (23) made it through the regional heats to reach the final of the elite SPARKS contest to identify the most talented electrical apprentices through a gruelling day of challenges to test their technical abilities, time management, character and commitment.

The Themis Advanced apprentice at Burnley College said: “The competition was intense and it was a great opportunity for me to test my skills against some of the best in the UK.

“The challenge on the day was to wire up four-way lighting controls, complete with switches and trunking: it was the first year SPARKS used a live circuit, so the pressure was really on, too.”

Kane, from Clayton-le-Moors, currently works for Clemson Electrical Contractors, Burnley, and is entering the final year of his training programme with Themis at Burnley College. He previous worked at Hadgraft Electricals Ltd, Clitheroe.

While Kane narrowly missed out on victory on the day, he and his trainer assessor, Kevin Ashton, were first over the line in the go-karting challenge day he won for coming top of his regional heat.

His victory there earned the pair a day at a race track, testing their skills in high-powered racing cars, with Kane again earning a medal for his skills behind the wheel.

He added: “It was great to share both the SPARKS and racing car experience with Kevin. He is an expert in his field and, as well as passing on his wealth of industry knowledge, has motivated and supported me to be the very best I can.”

Simon Jordan, director of Themis at Burnley College, added: “Congratulations to Kane on his excellent performance at the SPARKS finals: he has been a great representative of Themis at Burnley College and has inspired other apprentices to follow in his footsteps.

“We’re proud that our Themis apprentices are ranked among the very best in the UK. Kane is a great example of everything a Themis apprentice stands for: commitment, hard work, determination, innovation and a thirst for success.”