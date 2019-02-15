This is what inspired a Burnley mum to teach sign language at Costa Coffee

It was the "amazing" moment her deaf son was able to communicate with another child that inspired a Burnley mum to teach sign language.

Samantha Dutton (30) is running six-week courses next month for just £5 in the upstairs room of Costa Coffee, Burnley.

Samantha Dutton with her son Daniel, who is profoundly deaf. (s)

She decided to set them up because her own son Daniel (4) struggles to express himself to others.

Samantha said: "It means everything to me to teach this course and I can't thank the staff at Costa Coffee enough for being so supportive.

"The thought of Daniel growing up in a community which he can't fully engage with is frightening to me.

"He's hilarious but it's heart-breaking to see him struggle to interact with other children at nursery.

"I'm Daniel's translator so I can help him when we're out together but what about all the other people he'll need to communicate with for the rest of his life?"

Samantha also wants to help raise awareness and take the stigma out of disability.

She said: "Daniel had a 20 minute meltdown in a shop recently because his hearing aid was playing up, and a fully grown man said to me, 'Can you not shut him up?'

"It's ignorant and it's time for things to change. I don't want anyone to experience isolation because they're deaf or can't talk.

"I'm only one person but I hope the course has a ripple-effect. I just want to help people and make a difference."

Samantha learnt how to use 250 different signs when she was given free lessons because of her son's disability. But she said access to courses is not always easy because of staff shortages and the heavy cost of textbooks.

"Everyone on this planet has the right to communicate their needs," she added.

"I don't want people to worry about costs so that's why I'm teaching the entire course for just £5."

Daniel was born 15 weeks premature which caused both his deafness and problems with his eyes.

"It hasn't been easy," Samantha said.

"But I want to let other parents know they're not alone. My son can't tell me he's poorly and I can't take all his struggles away but if I can help in some way then it's worth it."

The determined mum dreams of running two sign-based playgroups in the future. One will provide support specifically for children with additional needs while the other will help both verbal and non-verbal children play together.

Sign can also help people with autism or Alzheimer's, Samantha added.

"People with Alzheimer's are regressing back into childhood and their mind becomes jumbled up as they lose their grip on language but sign can help them because it's visual," she said.

"It's easy to learn and is great for anyone who works with the public.

"If you could have seen the joy in my son's face when a little boy was able to understand him through sign language, then you'd understand how amazing it is."

Adult lessons will run on Mondays from 6 - 7-30pm, starting on March 18th. A second course will begin on Wednesday, March 20th, from 1 - 2-30pm.