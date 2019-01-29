School classroom

These are the top 10 schools in Lancashire according to new government progress measure figures

According to the government's new measure, here are the top 10 schools for improving pupil progress from their starting point aged 11.

You can see a list of Lancashire's top ranked schools according to GCSE results here

Progress measure: 1.29

1. Preston Muslim Girls High School, Preston

Progress measure: 0.84

2. Lancaster Girls' Grammar School, Lancastere

Progress measure: 0.77

3. St Augustine's Roman Catholic High School, Clitheroe

Progress measure: 0.74

4. Archbishop Temple School, A Church of England Specialist College, Preston

