These are the top 10 schools in Lancashire according to new government progress measure figures According to the government's new measure, here are the top 10 schools for improving pupil progress from their starting point aged 11. You can see a list of Lancashire's top ranked schools according to GCSE results here 1. Preston Muslim Girls High School, Preston Progress measure: 1.29 2. Lancaster Girls' Grammar School, Lancastere Progress measure: 0.84 3. St Augustine's Roman Catholic High School, Clitheroe Progress measure: 0.77 4. Archbishop Temple School, A Church of England Specialist College, Preston Progress measure: 0.74