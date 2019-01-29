These are the top 10 schools in Lancashire according to new government progress measure figures

You can see a list of Lancashire's top ranked schools according to GCSE results here

1. Preston Muslim Girls High School, Preston Progress measure: 1.29 other Buy a Photo

2. Lancaster Girls' Grammar School, Lancastere Progress measure: 0.84 other Buy a Photo

3. St Augustine's Roman Catholic High School, Clitheroe Progress measure: 0.77 other Buy a Photo

4. Archbishop Temple School, A Church of England Specialist College, Preston Progress measure: 0.74 other Buy a Photo

View more