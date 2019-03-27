Team of Year Six pupils from Ribble Valley primary school beat off stiff competition to take home 2019 Catalyst trophy

Pupils at a Ribble Valley primary school scooped first prize at a recent competition after impressing judges with their science, technology, engineering and maths skills.

The Grindleton CE Primary School pupils were awarded first place at Catalyst (Primary) – an exciting Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) competition for local primary Year Six pupils.

Sponsored by Johnson Matthey in Clitheroe and delivered in conjunction with Dr Martin Carette, Johnson Matthey STEM ambassadors and The Grand, the event encompassed British Science Week and provides a recognised national focus for school STEM activities.

The competition has two competitive elements that gives pupils an introduction to the world of STEM, the qualities and skills to become a valuable member of a team and develop their personal, learning and thinking skills by solving real life problems within resource constraints.

Heats took place at the 11 participating local schools and were fully inclusive for the Year Six classes, where the winning team of six from the top scoring eight schools went on to represent their school at the final.

This was held at The Grand with pupils from Grindleton CE Primary School, Waddington and West Bradford Primary School, Chatburn CE School and Whalley CE Primary School, as well as Clitheroe’s Moorland School, St Michael and St John’s RC Primary School, Pendle Primary School and St James’ CE Primary School, all taking part.

The day started off with a maths quiz with pupils asked to form teams of four with pupils from different schools. They then had to take on 24 different types of maths questions before then taking on a series of mini challenges in their own school teams based on a real life scenario. The teams were scored on each of the challenges with points for design, teamwork and completing the brief of each challenge.

When all the scores were in, pupils from Grindleton CE Primary School were named this year’s winners and took home an impressive trophy designed and made by Tom Martin, who is part of the maintenance team from Johnson Matthey. Grindleton primary also received £250 towards a STEM related activity.