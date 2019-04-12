St Mary's College: Glowing report from Ofsted and ‘good’ ranking in all areas of its provision

Governors, leaders, managers and staff at St Mary's College have created an "aspirational culture” leading to a glowing report and a "good" rating by Ofsted inspectors.

The Ofsted report - which was published on 2nd April 2019 - states in a highly positive summary: “Governors, leaders, managers and staff have created an aspirational culture where staff and students work together.

St Mary's College

"They provide a high-quality education which supports students to fulfil their potential.” The report goes on to list a range of areas where the college has improved significantly since its last inspection in May 2017.

These include:

- Students develop the knowledge and technical skills they need for further study. Consequently, the vast majority progress into further study or higher education, often to prestigious universities.

- Students have a positive attitude to learning. They take pride in their work, and the proportion of students who achieve their qualification is high.

- Students produce work of a good standard and meet or exceed the requirements of their programme.

St Mary’s Principal Jenny Singleton said: “All of the staff at St Mary’s are passionate about teaching and learning and I am delighted that Ofsted has recognised the huge strides that have been made in terms of driving up standards and creating a positive, inclusive and happy learning environment."

Vice Principal Elissa Best concluded: “This new report means that St Mary’s College is now the best standalone sixth form college in Blackburn in terms of Ofsted grading.

"We all feel very proud of our students and staff, we look forward to working together towards becoming an ‘outstanding’ college."

St Mary’s College offers a wide range of courses across A Levels and BTEC courses.

There are still places available on some courses for September 2019 start.

For more information please contact Admissions by phone 01254 586950 or email admissions@stmarysblackburn.ac.uk

To view the full report, and discover more about the college, visit www.stmarysblackburn.ac.uk