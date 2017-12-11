Christmas calf show is moo-velous says College

A Christmas calf show organised by agriculture students from Myerscough College has helped boost funds for charity.

Students plan and prepare for the event months in advance and college Head of Agriculture Craig Thompson, said: “All the students have done fantastically well. You could really see the effort they had gone to in preparation for the competition. It made a thoroughly entertaining spectacle.”

Christmas calf show

The event was staged at Lodge Farm at Myerscough’s new Livestock Innovation Centre.

A raffle at the event raised more than £500, which was split between suicide prevention charity Papyrus and a student project.

Dave Iveson (Level 2 Agriculture Programme Leader) said: “Many students had never put a halter on a calf before and to see them so confident in handling these livestock now is extremely rewarding. They should be very proud of themselves.”