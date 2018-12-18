Chatburn School Choir enjoy musical fun for Christmas at Manor House

Chatburn School Choir visited Manor House for an afternoon of musical fun, singing carols and other Christmas songs with the residents.

Musician Andrew Hall played along on his keyboard, before performing on his violin.

Sherry and mince pies were served during the interval, and the afternoon was finished off with fish and chips wrapped in newspaper and served in the conservatory.

Proprietor Janet Harrison said: “Everyone at Manor House wishes to thank Andrew for his kind and continuing support throughout the year.”