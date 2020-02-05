Eco friendly Ribble Valley school welcomes VIPs to showcase its award winning work

An award winning eco friendly school rolled out the red carpet for a VIP visit.

Balderstone St. Leonard’s Primary School were delighted to receive a special visit from Ribble Valley Mayor Stella Brunskill and Coun. Louise Edge.

Staff and pupils at Balderstone St Leonard's Primary School host a visit from the Mayor of the Ribble Valley

They were invited to the school by year six students to see the wonderful recycling taking place at the silver eco award winning school.

As well as the usual paper, plastics, glass and tins, the school also recycles batteries, ink cartridges, plastic bags, shoes and clothes.

Fruit and vegetable waste and tea bags are also put in the compost bins for the gardening club to use. One pupil even designed a helpful poster to

inform staff and pupils which items can go in the blue bin.

The tour of the school grounds incorporated a look at the fabulous Forest School area, the brook where trout are soon to be released and the hedgehog homes. The off shoots of the willow house are used by the children to weave fencing for the wildlife area and to make dens and for craft activities.

The Mayor described the efforts of the staff and children as 'inspirational' and Coun. Edge added: "It was wonderful to see all the environmental initiatives being taken by the children – a special place to spend their childhood days."